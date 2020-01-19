|
SHEPPARD VIRGINIA A.
Daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Thomas T. Sheppard entered into eternal life on Monday, January 13, 2020. She is survived by three nieces. Jinny was predeceased by her sister, Mrs. Winthrop S. Brown. As a longterm resident of Asbury Heights, she was an active volunteer. The family, especially Alice May, wishes to express their appreciation for all the care that the staff at Asbury Heights provided to Jinny for 23 years. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in the Baum Chapel at Asbury Heights. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Winchester Thurston School. https://www.winchesterthurston.org/giving/make-a-gift laughlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020