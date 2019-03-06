Home

VIRGINIA ANN (MULLER) BRODERICK

On February 28th, in Fort Mill, SC after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Estelle and Robert; and her brother, Robert Jr. Virginia was a graduate of Elizabeth Seton High School, a longtime employee of General Electric, and a longtime resident of Pittsburgh. She is survived by her son, Joseph Kissel (Cristy) of Fort Mill, SC; and her daughter, Virginia Spielman of Brooklyn; and her grandchildren, Isabel, Chandler, Sophie, Nora and Zoe. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March the 8th at 11 a.m., at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
