BECKER VIRGINIA B. (DONAHUE)
Age 93, of Elliott, on Monday, January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank M. Becker. Loving mother of Frank R. (Debbie) Becker and Laurel A. (Jeremiah) Dengler. Grandmother of William J. (Rachel) Becker, Derek M. (Christanna-fianceé) Becker, Eric M. (Samantha) Dengler, Robin L. (Ben) Kubasiak, and the late Frank R. Becker, Jr. Great-grandmother of Elissa, Jacob M., Nathan J., and Michael C. Becker, Lacey V. and Julia R. Kubasiak, and Grace M. and Logan M. Dengler. Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave., Pgh., PA 15220. Funeral Service to take place in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Hollywood Memorial Park. For flowers and memorials, please visit us at: www.staabfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020