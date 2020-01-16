Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 921-1705
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA BECKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA B. (DONAHUE) BECKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA B. (DONAHUE) BECKER Obituary
BECKER VIRGINIA B. (DONAHUE)

Age 93, of Elliott, on Monday, January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank M. Becker. Loving mother of Frank R. (Debbie) Becker and Laurel A. (Jeremiah) Dengler. Grandmother of William J. (Rachel) Becker, Derek M. (Christanna-fianceé) Becker, Eric M. (Samantha) Dengler, Robin L. (Ben) Kubasiak, and the late Frank R. Becker, Jr. Great-grandmother of Elissa, Jacob M., Nathan J., and Michael C. Becker, Lacey V. and Julia R. Kubasiak, and Grace M. and Logan M. Dengler. Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave., Pgh., PA 15220. Funeral Service to take place in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Hollywood Memorial Park. For flowers and memorials, please visit us at: www.staabfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -