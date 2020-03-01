|
LONDINO VIRGINIA B.
Virginia B. Londino, age 95, formerly of Scottdale, PA and Crescent Twp., PA passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020, finally reunited with her one and only love her husband, John, who preceded her in death in 2010. After they met in West View roller skating rink in 1940, they only had eyes for each other and went on to be married for 67 years. Born on October 22, 1924 in Beechview to the late Francis and Amelia (Smola) Moulis, Virginia was the most devoted wife and the best mother anyone could ask for and always referred to her five "perfect children" as her most proud accomplishment. Her five "perfect children" survive her and they are John Londino, Jr. (Mechelle), Canton, GA, Bobby Londino (Laure), Moon Twp., PA, Barbara Katzenberger, Rock Hill, SC, Tony Londino (Chris), Carmel, IN and Marianne Londino, Rock Hill, SC. She is also survived by one grandson; nine granddaughters; and 13 great-grandchildren. Our Mum and Grandma will be forever missed. Visitation from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at RD COPELAND FUNERAL HOME MOON TWP. Mass will be Wednesday March 4 at 10:30 a.m. St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Glenwillard, PA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal shelter.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020