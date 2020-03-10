ANDREWS VIRGINIA BENNING
Age 87, of Shaler Twp., on March 8, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph S. Andrews; mother of Pamela Coltz, Patricia Benner, Joseph Andrews and Timothy Andrews; daughter of the late Daniel and Agnes Benning; sister of Eleanor Williams, Edward Benning, and the late Walter "Joe" Benning; grandmother of Chelsea, John, Brooke, and Britney; great-grandfather of Aiden. No visitation, service and interment private. Arrangements by NEELY FUNERAL HOME. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.