|
|
BRONOWICZ VIRGINIA (KRESS)
On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Jeanie Bronowicz of Lawrenceville. Loving wife of the late Edward R. Bronowicz; beloved mother of Edward, Martin Bronowicz, Virginia (Kevin) Burns and Janine (Michael) Garlicki; sister of Lynette Kuchta and the late Walter Kress and Richard Gallagher; Mumol of six grandchildren and great-Mumol of six. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Hospital. No visitation. Interment private. Arrangements by the JOHN F MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019