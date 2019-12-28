Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA BRONOWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA (KRESS) BRONOWICZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA (KRESS) BRONOWICZ Obituary
BRONOWICZ VIRGINIA (KRESS)

On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Jeanie Bronowicz of Lawrenceville. Loving wife of the late Edward R. Bronowicz; beloved mother of Edward, Martin Bronowicz, Virginia (Kevin) Burns and Janine (Michael) Garlicki; sister of Lynette Kuchta and the late Walter Kress and Richard Gallagher; Mumol of six grandchildren and great-Mumol of six. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Hospital. No visitation. Interment private. Arrangements by the JOHN F MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -