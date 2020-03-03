|
HARSHMAN VIRGINIA C.
Age 91, of North Fayette, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late James R. Harshman; loving mother of Mary (Richard) Johnston, Jane (John) Douglas, James G. (Timi), John, and Nancy Harshman, and the late Joanne and Susan Harshman; cherished grandmother of nine and one late grandchild; adoring great-grandmother of six and one late great-grandchild. Friends and family received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where a parting prayer will begin Thursday at 10 a.m., followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St Patrick Church, 7322 Noblestown Road, Oakdale.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020