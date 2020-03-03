Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St Patrick Church
7322 Noblestown Road
Oakdale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA HARSHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA C. HARSHMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA C. HARSHMAN Obituary
HARSHMAN VIRGINIA C.

Age 91, of North Fayette, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late James R. Harshman; loving mother of Mary (Richard) Johnston, Jane (John) Douglas, James G. (Timi), John, and Nancy Harshman, and the late Joanne and Susan Harshman; cherished grandmother of nine and one late grandchild; adoring great-grandmother of six and one late great-grandchild. Friends and family received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where a parting prayer will begin Thursday at 10 a.m., followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St Patrick Church, 7322 Noblestown Road, Oakdale.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -