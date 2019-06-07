POVSE VIRGINIA C.

Of Penn Hills, passed peacefully, surrounded by family in her daughter's home, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the age of 96. She was the wife of the late William N. Povse and the late Frank A. Capalongo. Beloved mother of Ronald Capalongo (Peg) and Barbara Novotny (Jim); Dear Mama of Dean, Jay (Dana), and Bryan (Melissa) Novotny, Stephanie Kegel (Robert) and Carianne Burnadowski (Brian); Loving great-grandmother of Alex, Kara, Tyler, Carissa, and Luke Novotny, Christian and Grace Kegel, Max and Liam Burnadowski, and Vincent Capalongo. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Friday 4-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Fisher Church on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Burial in Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery. Virginia's family is grateful for the compassionate and kind hospice care she received. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to "Healthcare at Home", Office of Fund Development, Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224. We say goodbye with our hearts full of love and gratitude for the incredible legacy of love and family she gave each one of us.