VACCHIANO VIRGINIA D. "JEAN"

Age 87, of Penn Hills, formerly of Larimer Ave., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John M. Vacchiano; mother of John C. (Nancy) Vacchiano and Terri (Dan) Ehmann; grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of several; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jean was very proud to be a meter maid for the city of Pittsburgh and a member of the Democratic Party in Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to help with the funeral costs. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills Friday, 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers Saturday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bartholomew Church 10 a.m.