William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME
11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.)
Penn Hills, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
VIRGINIA D. "JEAN" VACCHIANO

VACCHIANO VIRGINIA D. "JEAN"

Age 87, of Penn Hills, formerly of Larimer Ave., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John M. Vacchiano; mother of John C. (Nancy) Vacchiano and Terri (Dan) Ehmann; grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of several; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jean was very proud to be a meter maid for the city of Pittsburgh and a member of the Democratic Party in Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to help with the funeral costs. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills Friday, 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers Saturday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bartholomew Church 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
