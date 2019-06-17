BASH VIRGINIA E.

Age 78, of Penn Hills, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Orsini) Fix; beloved wife for 59 years of Charles Bash; loving mother of Tracy Lynn Nehila (Joseph) Yanko and Cindy Lee (Richard) Wise; grandmother of Justin (Kayla) Nehila and Zachary Yanko; great-grandmother of Logan Nehila; sister of Judy Polidora. Virginia enjoyed cooking, Elvis Presley music, and playing cards, especially 500 Bid. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 11-2 and 4-7 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Verona Cemetery, Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.