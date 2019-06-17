Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
VIRGINIA E. BASH

VIRGINIA E. BASH Obituary
BASH VIRGINIA E.

Age 78, of Penn Hills, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Orsini) Fix; beloved wife for 59 years of Charles Bash; loving mother of Tracy Lynn Nehila (Joseph) Yanko and Cindy Lee (Richard) Wise; grandmother of Justin (Kayla) Nehila and Zachary Yanko; great-grandmother of Logan Nehila; sister of Judy Polidora. Virginia enjoyed cooking, Elvis Presley music, and playing cards, especially 500 Bid. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 11-2 and 4-7 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Verona Cemetery, Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 17, 2019
