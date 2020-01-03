Home

VIRGINIA E. (MAZZA) KELSESKY

VIRGINIA E. (MAZZA) KELSESKY Obituary
KELSESKY VIRGINIA E. (MAZZA)

Better known as "Gee-Gee," 85, of Harmar Township, entered her eternal rest on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Loving wife of 59 years to Thomas V. Kelsesky, who preceded her in death in 2013, Gee-Gee was the devoted mother of Ellen (Tim) Hayes, Thomas J. Kelsesky, and Julie (Matt) Ashby. She had six wonderful grandchildren, Kelsey, Jenna, and Christopher Hayes and T.J., Kaitlyn, and Kendra Kelsesky. She leaves behind two siblings, Joseph Mazza of Bradenton, FL, and Carol (Mazza) Randolph, of Pittsburgh.  Born in Punxsutawney, Gee-Gee grew up in Indiana, PA, and attended Slippery Rock State Teachers College. She taught physical education for a few years after getting married. Eventually, having moved to Pittsburgh, she remained at home to raise her family.  Anyone who knew Gee-Gee benefited by her joyous spirit, unwavering optimism, and boundless capacity for love.  Her legacy will be unending for those touched by this special, faith-filled woman.  To celebrate her life, a Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Scholastica Church, 309 Brilliant Avenue, Aspinwall, followed by a luncheon. Arrangments by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at www.cancer.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
