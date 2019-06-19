KOERBEL VIRGINIA EDITH (MILLAR)

Age 91, of Ross Twp., beloved wife of the late William Frank John Koerbel; mother of Linda (C. David) Henry, Kimberly (the late Terry) Vineyard and Darcy (J. Daniel, Sr.) Waechter; grandmother of Shanna (Jason) Breegle, J.D. (Sara) Waechter and Mark (Ashley) Waechter; great-grandmother of Elijah, Flint and Reed Breegle, Emmalene and Claire Waechter; sister of the late William Millar, Jr.; sister-in-law of Patricia Millar and Anna May Sorenson; aunt of Marilyn Millar, Diana Walls and Andrew Sorenson. Ginny was a loving, loyal and faithful wife, proud and loving mother to her three daughters, a devoted grandmother and overjoyed great-grandmother. She was a faithful servant of the lord. Always smiling, she lived life to the fullest, enjoying her family and friends and very proud of her Scottish heritage. Friends received Thursday, June 20, from 6 - 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, 11:00 a.m., at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Contributions may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 920 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.