ABEL VIRGINIA EDNA (PINTO)
Age 95, a longtime resident of Green Tree, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the North Strabane Retirement Village. Beloved wife for 63 years of the late Frederick Martin "Joe" Abel; loving mother to Judy Abel and Joseph Abel; second mother to Mary Miller; proud grandmother to Anthony Abel and John Abel; proud second grandmother to Alyssa Miller and "Bubbles"; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, John "Jack" Pinto. A blessing service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, 11:30 a.m. At WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cerebrovascular and Stroke Care\ Allegheny Health Network. C/O Allegheny General Hospital, 320 East North Ave., PGH, PA 15212. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019