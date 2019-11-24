|
|
MASON VIRGINIA ELEANOR
Of Mount Lebanon, formerly of Murrysville, on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Robert Boyd Mason; devoted mother of Keith R. (his wife Linda) Mason and the late Sandi Mason (Ken); adoring "Nana" of Sean Robert and Gianna Maria Mason; sister-in-law of Katherine Stribe and Leroy Mason; also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews. Ginny cherished her family, loved animals (especially dogs), music (particularly singing in the church choir) and the arts. Her true passion was doting over her grandchildren and reading to them. Virginia was a child of the Great Depression and had to work at an early age to support her family. She was extremely proud of her career as an Executive Secretary at Fidelity Bank. Ginny will be remembered for her kindness, gentleness, the overwhelming love and grace that she bestowed on her family. Services will be Private. If desired, memorials may be made to Sandi's Garden at Bower Hill Community Church, 70 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019