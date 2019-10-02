|
|
MANGANARO VIRGINIA F.
Age 84, of Longwood at Oakmont (formerly of Oakmont) passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Daughter of the late Elmer and Eleanor (Rimkus) Ford; beloved wife for 64 years of Carl R. Manganaro. Loving mother of Lawrence (Kathleen) Manganaro, David (the late Jeanne) Manganaro, and Nancy (Jamey) Mason. Grandmother of Michael (Dolly) Kirschner, Beth (Anthony) Mollica, John (Tess) Manganaro, Neil Manganaro, Ross Manganaro, Christopher (Tori) Presutti, Michaela (Parker) Jones, Brandon Mason, and the late Rachel and Maria. Great-grandmother of Christopher, Kaydence, Rowan, Crew, and Declan. Virginia was a longtime member of Beulah Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed preparing and cooking many holiday meals for her family and enjoyed music. She was an extensive traveler and an accomplished flutist. Friends and relatives will be received on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of 11:30 a.m. funeral service in Beulah Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCrady Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. The family would like to thank the staff of Longwood's Woodside unit for the kind and loving care they've shown Ginny during her stay there. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Longwood Foundation, 500 Route 909, Verona, PA 15147 or Beulah Presbyterian Church. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC. Oakmont
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019