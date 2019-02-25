GAGLIANO VIRGINIA (DOMENICK)

Of New Castle, Pennsylvania, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on April 26, 1935, Virginia was the daughter of Nicholas & Teresa (Matteo) Domenick. Virginia married Joseph Gagliano on September 3, 1955, and he preceded her in death in 2009. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Joseph and Stephanie Gagliano, of Ellwood, Louis and MaryAnn Gagliano, of Mt. Jackson, Anthony and Lisa Gagliano, of Ellwood, Frankie and Ira Gagliano Convalecer, of Sacramento, CA, and Michele and Kevin Payne, of New Waterford, OH. Additionally, Virginia had six grandchildren, Louie, Kendra, Cody, Rayanne, Alexis, and Sophia, and one great-grandchild, Kinleigh, and several nieces and nephews. Additionally, Virginia is survived by two sisters, Dolores (William) Guiliano, and Louise (James) McCready, both of New Castle, and one brother, Frankie & Grace Domenick. In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her siblings, Louis Domenick, Albert Domenick, Anne Pascarella, Rose Felix, Marie Russo, and Jenny Nocera. Virginia loved to cook and bake will be remembered for touching the lives of so many through her baking skills. She was at her happiest in the kitchen was called upon by many to cater events and weddings. For a period of time Virginia was partial owner of the well-known New Castle eatery, Virginia's Little Italy. A family owned gathering place where she provided home-made Italian meals that was best known for the family atmosphere. Viewing hours will be at the ED & DON DECARBO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 941 S. Mill St. New Castle, PA 16101 on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m., for St. Vincent DePaul Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Father Joseph McCaffrey. Burial will take place at St. Lucy Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofuneralhome.com