|
|
NESTOR VIRGINIA H.
Age 90, of Cabot, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice. A daughter of the late Arthur G. and Dorothy Weamer Nestor, she was born February 4, 1929, in Indiana. Miss Nestor was a graduate of Rural Valley High School and received a degree in dietetics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After 32 years, she retired from Shadyside Hospital, where she was chief dietitian. She was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Shadyside. Miss Nestor volunteered at the Better Business Bureau in Pittsburgh, the Children's Museum in Oakland and after school care in Lawrenceville. She enjoyed going to the theatre and Civic Light Opera. She is survived by the following nieces and nephews: Gary Nestor and wife, Jeanette, of Saxonburg; Arthur Nestor and wife Peg, of Zelienople; Carl Nestor and wife, Maryann, of Ashland, OH; Janice Nestor, of Virginia Beach, VA; Carol Nestor, of New York; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Bryce Nestor and Oscar Nestor. Friends and family will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at ROBINSON-LYTLE, INC., with Pastor Paul Koch officiating. Interment will be in Sagamore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Cabot Inpatient Unit at Concordia, Patient Care Fund, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
robinsonlytleinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019