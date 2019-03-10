Home

WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
412-331-5192
VIRGINIA "GINGER" (MCISAAC) HELTERBRAN

VIRGINIA "GINGER" (MCISAAC) HELTERBRAN Obituary
HELTERBRAN VIRGINIA "GINGER" (MCISAAC)

Age 83, on Thursday, March 7, 2019 of Sheraden. Beloved wife of William C. Helterbran, Sr.; mother of Bill Helterbran, Jr. (Ellen), Debbie Whitfield (Bill), Jeff (Debbie), Greg (Jeannie), Ricky (Laura) and the late Dennis Helterbran; sister of Mary Lee Jones, Kim Morris and the late June Benkowski; also 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Friends received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F.CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Funeral Service Monday 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 218 Alter St., East Carnegie, PA 15106.


wfconroyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
