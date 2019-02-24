Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
VIRGINIA J. "JEAN" (DeFALCO) MERCURIO

MERCURIO VIRGINIA J. "JEAN" (DeFALCO)

Age 93, of Penn Hills, on Friday, February 22, 2019. Beloved wife for 76 years of the late Felix F. Mercurio. Loving mother of Mary Jean (Ralph) Rauso, Philomena (late John) Sanmarco, Pauline (Anthony) Tierno, Frank (Lisa) Mercurio, Felix (Darlene) Mercurio and Angela Mercurio. Sister of Josephine Lippelo, Philomena "Minnie" Connolly, Stephania Bonasso, Andrew DeFalco and Margaret "Peggy" Fontanazzo. Also survived by twelve grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by two grandchildren. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 10 a.m., St. Susanna R. C. Church. Entombment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
