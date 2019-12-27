|
BILECKY VIRGINIA L. (GRAHAM)
Age 80, of Penn Hills, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Wife of the late John A. Graham; mother of Kathy (Jim) Sedlak, John A. Graham, Karen Graham, Kristy Graham, Tracey Pampena and the late Kelly Rubis; grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 15; sister of Bill Benton, Gerald Benton and Bonnie Cowell. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills where a blessing service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019