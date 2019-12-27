Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
a blessing service
View Map
Resources
VIRGINIA L. (GRAHAM) BILECKY

VIRGINIA L. (GRAHAM) BILECKY Obituary
BILECKY VIRGINIA L. (GRAHAM)

Age 80, of Penn Hills, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Wife of the late John A. Graham; mother of Kathy (Jim) Sedlak, John A. Graham, Karen Graham, Kristy Graham, Tracey Pampena and the late Kelly Rubis; grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 15; sister of Bill Benton, Gerald Benton and Bonnie Cowell. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills where a blessing service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
