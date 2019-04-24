|
CRASKA VIRGINIA L. "GINNY"
Age 81, of Mars, PA, formerly of Greenfield. Passed surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Francis Craska, Sr; loving mother of Francis (Margaret) Craska, Jr., Ronald and Matthew (Jeneen) Craska.; devoted "GG" of Heather, Francis III, Joseph, Ryan, Peter, Laura and Caroline; sister of Beatrice Matthews and the late James Giuliani. Ginny also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral Friday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Best Buddies of Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019