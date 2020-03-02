|
SCHREINER VIRGINIA L. (BRACE)
Age 90, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Schreiner, Sr.; loving mother of Alan (Diane), Mark, and the late Charles J., Jr. (surviving spouse, Carol) Schreiner; cherished grandmother of C.J., Craig, Christine, Alan, Jr., Joseph, Jacob, Nina, Alyssa, and Mark, Jr.; sister of Raymond Brace and the late Louis Brace and Angie Carretta; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Mount Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), Mt. Washington. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020