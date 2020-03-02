Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
VIRGINIA L. (BRACE) SCHREINER

SCHREINER VIRGINIA L. (BRACE)

Age 90, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Schreiner, Sr.; loving mother of Alan (Diane), Mark, and the late Charles J., Jr. (surviving spouse, Carol) Schreiner; cherished grandmother of C.J., Craig, Christine, Alan, Jr., Joseph, Jacob, Nina, Alyssa, and Mark, Jr.; sister of Raymond Brace and the late Louis Brace and Angie Carretta; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Mount Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), Mt. Washington. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020
