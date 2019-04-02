|
SCOTT VIRGINIA L. "GINNY"
Age 66, of South Park, after a courageous battle with lymphoma, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Loving mother of Ryan M. Flint; sister of Mariann Adler, James Scott, Michael (Mary Beth) Scott and the late Robert (surviving wife Pat) Scott. Virginia worked as a Field Examiner for the Dept. of Labor for 40 years. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Funeral arrangements private by BEINHAUER'S, 724-941-3211. Memorials may be made to Heartland Home Hospice. Please add or view tributes at:
www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019