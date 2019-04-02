Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA L. "GINNY" SCOTT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VIRGINIA L. "GINNY" SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT VIRGINIA L. "GINNY"

Age 66, of South Park, after a courageous battle with lymphoma, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Loving mother of Ryan M. Flint; sister of Mariann Adler, James Scott, Michael (Mary Beth) Scott and the late Robert (surviving wife Pat) Scott. Virginia worked as a Field Examiner for the Dept. of Labor for 40 years. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Funeral arrangements private by BEINHAUER'S, 724-941-3211. Memorials may be made to Heartland Home Hospice. Please add or view tributes at:


www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now