LAWRENCE VIRGINIA "SUE"
Age 84, of Pgh., PA, passed away on April 2, 2019. Mother of James Edward Lawrence, John Derrick Lawrence and the late Kevin Carvell Lawrence; also survived by daughter, Dianne Fambro Yancey of Warren, OH; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Visitation on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219, where Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019