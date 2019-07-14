LESLIE VIRGINIA LEE HEINZ

October 30, 1935 - July 6, 2019. Ginger, 83, of Fox Chapel, PA died suddenly, but peacefully, Saturday, July 6, 2019 in her favorite chair on the porch overlooking Chautauqua Lake within Chautauqua Institute in Chautauqua, NY. Ginger touched all who knew her and inspired everyone through her kindness and incredible passion for life. She was one of the strongest women you could possibly know. She fought and conquered multiple illnesses due to her will to live. She now rests with God and looks over her loving family. We will forever miss our Ginger, our GiGi. As tears come down our faces we know how much she loved us and cared for us. We love you Ginger [GiGi], you will forever be in our hearts. Born appropriately on "devils eve" October 30, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was the youngest child of Frederick and Margaret Heinz of Fox Chapel, PA. She attended Aspinwall High School where she established lifelong friendships. At Chautauqua Lake, she grew up attending the Boys and Girls Club where she eventually became a club counselor. She excelled in athletics as a cheerleader, and during the summer months on the lake water skiing. Gigi always found herself on the top of the water ski pyramid when they performed. She sailed with her brother Skippy on a Snipe named "Skip the Gin". Ginger was the youngest of three sisters Babs, Sally, Peggy and brother Skip. She was a graduate of Marjorie Webster Jr college in Washington DC. and eventually became a teacher of nursery school children at Fox Chapel Prebyterian Church. In 1961, she met Russell Leslie, a Dartmouth graduate, while he was enrolled at Pitt Medical School. They enjoyed intermittent gatherings, parties and night skiing, eventually leading to their long-term romance. After a few years of courting, Virginia Lee Heinz and Merle Russell Leslie Jr. MD. were married on November 28, 1964 in Heinz Chapel. An enduring love developed as they began their life together, first in the Army in Anniston, AL and than on to San Francisco and Los Angeles, CA. Eventually returning to Pittsburgh, PA to establish their home. Ginger and Russ had four great children Scott, Lisa, Craig and Kristen. She single handedly raised and nurtured them with her uncanny common sense, good nature and occasional shenanigans. Characteristics of Ginger that we all loved. She was fun, vivacious, feisty and a loving woman. She was all about family. Routinely after sending her children off to school, Ginger would be off to her favorite diners for coffee and casual conversation. Ginger loved to shop! She wanted to be up to date with her fashion sense and style. She always wanted to look good for Russ. She loved to entertain. She was an exceptional cook and hostess. Ginger always enjoyed preparing for events alongside Russ. They were an exceptional team. Both in the winter and summer Ginger had a perpetual sun tan, the result of sunbathing on the beaches of Delray Beach, FL with friends from the East Winds Beach Club and time on the dock at Chautauqua Lake. Within Chautauqua she was most comfortable just sitting on her favorite chair on the porch, greeting those who were friends and visitors alike with simple comments like "good morning, how are you today, what a beautiful day, how did you do in the races today, etc" Ginger loved the simple things in life. She never needed anything extravagant. Gingers father, Frederick Charles Heinz, died in 1964 prior to her wedding and her mother Margaret Wolf Heinz died in 1982. She was preceded in death by her siblings Barbara Hancock, Sally Waddell (Bob), Peggy Hall Reynolds (Paul), Frederick Heinz (Marlene). She is survived by Russ her husband of 54 years and her 4 children. Scott Leslie (Kelly), Lisa Swiggett (Hank), Craig Leslie and Kristen Gardner (Jeff) and seven grandchildren: Tucker Leslie (Ashley), Tate Leslie (Jessica), Casey King, Keaton Leslie (Samantha) and Bailey, Jamie and Blake Swiggett and Russell Gardner and one great granddaughter Anderson Leslie and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be planned in Pittsburgh after the summer months. Remembrances in her name to the Chautauqua foundation. P.O.Box 28, One Ames Avenue, Chautauqua, NY 14722, Email: [email protected], Phone: 716-357-6214. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC.,(freyvogelfuneralhome.com).