LESLIE VIRGINIA LEE HEINZ
Visitation and greetings will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at the Leslie home, 119 Springhouse Lane, Fox Chapel, PA 15238. Children are welcome and valet service will be available. A Memorial Service for Ginger will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at The Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, 384 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Immediately following the Memorial Service a luncheon reception from noon to 3 p.m. will be held at The Fox Chapel Golf Club, 426 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 for ALL to attend, whether attending the service or not, to celebrate Ginger's life, children are also welcome. Ginger, 83, of Fox Chapel, PA died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in her favorite chair on the porch overlooking Chautauqua Lake. Ginger touched all who knew her and inspired everyone through her kindness and incredible passion for life. She was one of the strongest women you could possibly know. She fought and conquered multiple illnesses due to her will to live. She now rests with God and looks over her loving family. We will miss our Ginger, our Gigi. Born appropriately on "devils eve" October 30, 1935, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was the youngest child of Frederick and Margaret Heinz of Fox Chapel, PA. She attended Aspinwall High School where she established lifelong friendships. She was a graduate of Marjorie Webster Junior College in Washington, DC and eventually became a teacher of nursery school children at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church. In 1961, she met Russell Leslie while he was enrolled at Pitt Medical School. After a few years of courting, Virginia Lee Heinz and Merle Russell Leslie, Jr., MD were married on November 28, 1964, in Heinz Chapel. An enduring love developed as they began their life together. Ginger and Russ had four children, Scott, Lisa, Craig and Kristen. She single handedly raised and nurtured them with her uncanny common sense, good nature and occasional shenanigans, characteristics of Ginger that we all loved. Within Chautauqua she was most comfortable just sitting on her favorite chair on the porch, greeting those who were friends and visitors alike. Ginger loved the simple things in life. She never needed anything extravagant. Remembrances in her name may be made to the Chautauqua Foundation, P.O. Box 28, One Ames Avenue, Chautauqua, NY 14722. Email at [email protected] or phone 716-357-6214. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)