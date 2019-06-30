Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freyvogel Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freyvogel Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
To be announced at a later date
Arlington National Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA LEE (OEHM) JOHNSTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA LEE (OEHM) JOHNSTON Obituary
JOHNSTON VIRGINIA LEE (OEHM)

Age 92, of Castle Shannon, peacefully on June 27, 2019, at The Baptist Homes. Beloved wife of the late TSgt. Harry K. Johnston (USAF retired); loving mom, companion and best friend of Linda Mueser (Steve) and Ken Johnston (Lois); proud grandma of Stephanie (Ryan) Lang, Brandon (Brooke) Mueser and Wesley Johnston; doting great-grandma (Mumzie) to Carter Mueser, Colton Lang and Ainsley Pearl Lang. She is also survived by one brother, Ernest Oehm. Ginny spent 25 years traveling the world with her husband and children as a military family. Once retired, she still loved to travel, became an avid Bingo player, and loved the Slots! Above all else, she loved us with all her heart. Family and friends welcome Monday 2-4, 6-8 p.m., FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, (412-835-1860), 112 Ft. Couch Rd., Bethel Park (Opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Services and Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
Download Now