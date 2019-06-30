JOHNSTON VIRGINIA LEE (OEHM)

Age 92, of Castle Shannon, peacefully on June 27, 2019, at The Baptist Homes. Beloved wife of the late TSgt. Harry K. Johnston (USAF retired); loving mom, companion and best friend of Linda Mueser (Steve) and Ken Johnston (Lois); proud grandma of Stephanie (Ryan) Lang, Brandon (Brooke) Mueser and Wesley Johnston; doting great-grandma (Mumzie) to Carter Mueser, Colton Lang and Ainsley Pearl Lang. She is also survived by one brother, Ernest Oehm. Ginny spent 25 years traveling the world with her husband and children as a military family. Once retired, she still loved to travel, became an avid Bingo player, and loved the Slots! Above all else, she loved us with all her heart. Family and friends welcome Monday 2-4, 6-8 p.m., FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, (412-835-1860), 112 Ft. Couch Rd., Bethel Park (Opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Services and Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. www.slaterfuneral.com.