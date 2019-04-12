Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
VIRGINIA M. (LUYTEN) FELEDICK

VIRGINIA M. (LUYTEN) FELEDICK Obituary
FELEDICK VIRGINIA M. (LUYTEN)

Of Bethel Park, on Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis; loving sister of Betty Luyten Friedman; aunt of James J. (Gertrude) Foster; great-aunt of Suzanne, Kathy (John), Cindy (Jeffrey) and James; also three great-grand-nephews. Everyone please meet for Mass of Christian Burial at St. Valentine Church Saturday 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-CONNELL 412-835-7940.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019
