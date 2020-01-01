|
FRIEND VIRGINIA "GINNY" M. (KNAPP)
Age 84, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019. She was born October 14, 1935 in Rankin, daughter of the late John H. Knapp and Susan Churley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy E. Friend; a sister, Katherine "Betty" Janik; a brother, Richard "Don" Knapp; two grandsons, Roy "Joey" Friend and Lukas Friend. Virginia was a member of St. Susanna's Parish, Penn Hills. She was an avid lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates where she enjoyed watching them play. She was the beloved mother of Mark E. Friend (Linda), Lisa S. D'Alonzo (Thomas), Eric A. Friend (Cathy), Lynn M. Stockl (William), Karl J. Friend, and Kurt M. Friend (Susan). She is also survived by two sisters, Donna Benz (Robert) and Joan Durden (Elmer); 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Susanna's Church. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh in Virginia's name. www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020