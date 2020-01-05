Home

Age 92, formerly of Fox Chapel, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Wife of the late Thomas J. Lannen; mother of Karen McSherry and Amy Wilson; four grandchildren and one great-grandson. Virginia was a graduate of Northwestern University. She had a brief career in the insurance business before becoming a full time homemaker. No Visitation. Service and Interment private. The family suggest memorial contributions to Cooper-Siegel Community Library, 403 Fox Chapel Rd., Pgh., PA 15238. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
