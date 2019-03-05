NIGRO VIRGINIA M.

Age 92, of North Versailles, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 24, 1926 in Pittsburgh and was the daughter of the late Paul and Rose (Crystol) Beondy. She was the wife of the late John N. Nigro who passed away July 29, 2002. Virginia was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, and was proprietor of the former Nigro's Restaurant in North Versailles. Her business began from a small restaurant on Route 30 in North Huntingdon called LaDonna's. After outgrowing that establishment, she and her late husband, John Nigro, purchaesed the old L & B Dairy on 5th Avenue in North Versailles, which then became Nigro's Restaurant in 1969. Her first priority over the years was always her family. She also treated her employees as family. To this day, they remember and love her. She passed away peacefully and content with her family by her side. She is survived by her children, Karen A. (Donald J.) Elko of Charleston, SC, Joseph P. (Barbara) Juricich of North Versailles, Maureen (Robert) Magaritz of McDonald, Michael W. Juricich of North Versailles, Nicholas J. (Tina) Nigro of Irwin, and John A. "Babe" (fiancée, Lori) Nigro of North Huntingdon; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Juricich; sisters, Charlotte Josephic and Evelyn Corleto; and brother, Paul Beondy. Friends are welcome Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 1-9 p.m. at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, Director. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum, North Versailles. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com