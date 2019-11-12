Home

POWERED BY

Services
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA PECCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA M. "VIRG" (GREGG) PECCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA M. "VIRG" (GREGG) PECCO Obituary
PECCO VIRGINIA M. (GREGG) "VIRG"

Of Bethel Park, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, age 87, beloved wife of the late Thomas "Rico" Pecco; loving mother of Thomas, Jr. and Camille "Cammy" O'Farrell (Gary); sister of Samuel "Deeda" Gregg (Jean), Robert "Dunley" Gregg (Joan), and the late James "Big Jim" Gregg, Michael "Kac" Gregg, Rose Hruby, Larry "Duke" Gregg, and Frank "Buckeye" Gregg; grandmother of Gary, Jr., Brett, Chelsea and Shannon; also three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library , where a blessing service will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -