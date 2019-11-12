|
PECCO VIRGINIA M. (GREGG) "VIRG"
Of Bethel Park, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, age 87, beloved wife of the late Thomas "Rico" Pecco; loving mother of Thomas, Jr. and Camille "Cammy" O'Farrell (Gary); sister of Samuel "Deeda" Gregg (Jean), Robert "Dunley" Gregg (Joan), and the late James "Big Jim" Gregg, Michael "Kac" Gregg, Rose Hruby, Larry "Duke" Gregg, and Frank "Buckeye" Gregg; grandmother of Gary, Jr., Brett, Chelsea and Shannon; also three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library , where a blessing service will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019