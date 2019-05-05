WAGNER VIRGINIA M.

Age 96, of McKees Rocks, PA, passed peacefully on Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019. A daughter of the late Clara (Nimfer) and William Ludlam; beloved wife of the late James Wagner; beloved mother of William (Sharon) Wagner, and the late Gary Wagner and his wife, Theresa who survives; cherished grandmother of Mark Wagner, Morgan (Rob) Benavente, Meredith Wagner, Jennifer Bigelow, James (Pam) Wagner, and the late Gary Wagner and his wife, Erin who survives; adored great-grandmother of Raymond, Zachary, Zane, Kylee, Bailey, Jadin, Drake, Aaliya, Nicole, Layla, Grace Elizabeth, Roman Michael, and James Vico, and twin boys on the way; sister of the late Alberta, James, Eugene, and Homer Ludlam. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Wed., May 8, 2019, between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Thurs., May 9, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. followed by interment Union Cemetery.