Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columbkille R.C. Church
Rt. 30
Imperial, PA
VIRGINIA M. ZANG

VIRGINIA M. ZANG Obituary
ZANG VIRGINIA M.

Age 73, of N. Fayette Twp., Oakdale, PA passed on Friday, March 15, 2019. A daughter of the late Helen and Vernon Shattuck; beloved wife of the late Edmund Zang who passed on August 9, 1978; beloved mother of Tara Rebasti and husband, Paul and the late Tonya Curigliano who passed on February 12, 2014; cherished grandmother of Addison, Finnegan and Declan Rebasti; sister of the late Ralph Shattuck and his wife, Peggy who survives. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332, Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Columbkille R.C. Church, Rt. 30, Imperial, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to americanliverfoundation.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
