MERCHANT VIRGINIA MARIE (DUNICH)
Age 82, of Scott Township on August 16, 2019. Born April 10, 1937, in Bridgeville, the daughter of Paul and Anna Dunich. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Domenick Merchant, whom she married on June 22, 1957. She was proud mother of Major General (USAF Retired) Kenneth (Sue) Merchant of Fort Worth, TX and Lori (Aaron) Kushner of South Fayette. She was an amazing grandma to Tara (Pat) Lause, Domenick and Vanessa Kushner and a very special GiGi to Parker Quinn Lause. Sister of Elizabeth Bushmire and the late Paul Dunich, Frank Dunich, Catherine Petrich, Josephine Dubrosky and Madeline Dunich, sister-in-law of Fred Jefferds, Esther Dunich and Bill Bushmire. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gini was a fantastic seamstress whose handmade gowns, dancewear and Halloween costumes were envied by all and a creative cake designer for family birthdays. She was the den leader, dance and band mom who was the biggest fan for all activities/sports her family and extended family participated in. Parties will never be the same without her pepperoni balls, biscotti and pizzelles. She enjoyed camping, fishing and boating with Merch, she loved to travel especially trips to the beach or to the casino. She followed her son all over the country during his career in the Air Force including Hawaii, Utah and Florida. She loved spending time with her family, gardening, reading mystery novels and watching all Pittsburgh sports teams especially the Pirates. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Bridgeville Public Library. Arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER, 412-221-3800. Friends are welcome at 430 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15107 on Sunday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will take place Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 1:00 p.m. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019