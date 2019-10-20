|
|
NICOLUDIS VIRGINIA
August 13,1934 – October 8, 2019. Age 85, Virginia Nicoludis, formerly from Jefferson Hills, PA passed away peacefully to her final reward at her home in Fort Worth, TX on October 8, 2019. Virginia had a passion for life and was the ultimate party planner. Her creative mind and fun-loving nature will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on November 16, at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, PA. Followed by a celebration luncheon at Salvatore's, 5001 Curry Road, Pittsburgh, PA. She is survived by her son, Larry P. Nicoludis; daughter-in-law, Janet Nicoludis; and her adoring grandsons, Nicodemus Nicoludis (New York) and John Nicoludis (California). She was preceded in death by husband, Nick Nicoludis; parents, William Lengerer and Virginia (Seifert) Lengerer; brother, William Lengerer.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019