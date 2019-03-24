NIEMELA VIRGINIA

Age 92, of Newtown Square, PA, award-winning educator and avid traveler, died March 15, 2019 of natural causes at her White Horse Village home. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Niemela Tang; her granddaughter, Grace Tang; two step-grandchildren, Yuefung and Gregory Tang; and her brother, John Bennati; she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Everett; her brother Paul Bennati; and her son-in-law, Philip Tang. Born in Monessen, PA, Virginia was a well-loved K-12 teacher with expertise in many subjects, from math to music, literacy, and history. She retired in 1986 after four decades of teaching in the Northgate, Avonworth, and Rostraver Township School Districts. Her adaptive teaching style helped shape generations of Pittsburgh-area youth. She was honored with numerous teaching awards for curriculum development, as well as national press stories featuring her projects. Residing for nearly 50 years in Ben Avon, PA, Virginia traveled the world with her husband, conducting family research while exploring and collecting material culture. Known for her striking beauty and tasteful wardrobe, she modeled in her youth. She served as a Sunday school teacher, calligrapher, and soprano soloist at the Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon. A celebration of her life will be held at White Horse Village in Newtown Square, PA on Saturday, May 11, at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Art and Education program of COSACOSA art at large, Inc., 4427 Main Street, Philadelphia PA 19127.