HOPEWELL VIRGINIA OLIVE (BARBOUR)
Age 99, of Bethel Park, PA died Monday, September 2, 2019, in the Asbury Health Center, Pittsburgh. She was born April 13, 1920, in Oakdale, a daughter of the late George and Evon Westmoreland Barbour. Mrs. Hopewell was a member of Butler Memorial United Methodist Church in Bronx, NY. She attended Hunter College and Harlem Hospital School of Nursing. She was a US Army Cadet nurse in WWII and later worked as a sales manager at Macy's of New York. She is survived by her brother, Rev. Dr. Kenneth Barbour of Bethel Park; her sisters, Frances Kelly of Oakdale and Elaine Johnson of Dayton, OH; and her brothers, Roger Barbour of Pittsburgh and George Barbour of Bridgeville; also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur L. Hopewell; sisters, Cornelia Jackson, Norma Hindsman and Wilma Davis. Friends will be received on Sunday, 4-6 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800). A service will be held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be held on Monday at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019