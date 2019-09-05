Home

VIRGINIA OLIVE (BARBOUR) HOPEWELL

VIRGINIA OLIVE (BARBOUR) HOPEWELL Obituary
HOPEWELL VIRGINIA OLIVE (BARBOUR)

Age 99, of Bethel Park, PA died Monday, September 2, 2019, in the Asbury Health Center, Pittsburgh. She was born April 13, 1920, in Oakdale, a daughter of the late George and Evon Westmoreland Barbour. Mrs. Hopewell was a member of Butler Memorial United Methodist Church in Bronx, NY.  She attended Hunter College and Harlem Hospital School of Nursing. She was a US Army Cadet nurse in WWII and later worked as a sales manager at Macy's of New York. She is survived by her brother, Rev. Dr. Kenneth Barbour of Bethel Park; her sisters, Frances Kelly of Oakdale and Elaine Johnson of Dayton, OH; and her brothers, Roger Barbour of Pittsburgh and George Barbour of Bridgeville; also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur L. Hopewell; sisters, Cornelia Jackson, Norma Hindsman and Wilma Davis. Friends will be received on Sunday, 4-6 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800).  A service will be held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be held on Monday at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
