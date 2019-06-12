Home

VIRGINIA R. ANGUISH

VIRGINIA R. ANGUISH Obituary
ANGUISH VIRGINIA R.

Age 91, of West View/North Hills, on June 8, 2019. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Robert Anguish; loving mother of Jill, Bruce (Kimberlee) and Keith (Maureen) Anguish; grandmother of Danielle, Sarah, Beth and Abigail; sister of the late Janet Duffus; daughter of the late Reginald and Elizabeth Rowley. She also leaves behind many extended family and friends. She was a graduate of Carnegie Tech and was a lifelong Episcopalian. A memorial service will take place on Sat., June 15, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church, North Hills, 5910 Babcock Blvd., Pgh., PA 15237 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214-1127 or the Sheldon Calvary Camp, 4311 Lake Rd., Conneaut, OH 44030. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
