HOGENMILLER VIRGINIA ROSA (RUFFALO)
Age 96 years young, on September 17, 2019, was reunited with her husband of 54 years, Jerry; her father and mother, Francesco and Rosa (Carbone) Ruffalo; her sisters, Margaret, Mary, Kate, and Josephine; her brothers, Francesco, Joseph, Romeo, Raymond, Miro, Carl, and Alberto. The reunion occurred in the early hours of September 17th, when a train whistle sounded, Heaven's staircase unfolded to her bedroom, and on its first step, with open arms, was her mother, Rosa, who said: "Oh la mia bella bambina … I am so sorry that I left the earth when you were only six. Come. Come into my arms … this time it will be forever!" Behind, Virginia leaves her children, Karen/Ernie Bodo and Jerry/Paula Hogenmiller; grandchildren, Mark/Christina Bodo and Morgan Rosa Hogenmiller; great-grandchildren, Mason, Eliana, and Macklin Bodo; sister-in-law, Virginia Wannstedt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Among Virginia's great loves and joys were family, friends, children, Christmas, laughter, generosity, music, and magic. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER (Beinhauer's website has an extended obituary), 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 15216, on Tuesday, September 24, from 2-4 and 6:30-8:30. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, September 25, 10:00 a.m., at St. Bernard Church, Mt. Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Keystone Chapter, c/o Anne Mageras, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or in Memphis, TN.