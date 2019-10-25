Home

Age 97, of Carrick, peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul E. Enscoe; loving mother of Carol (Vincent) Sniegocki, Paul E. (Jamie Sue) Enscoe, Jr.  and the late Donald P. Enscoe; loving grandmother of Paul Andrew (Laurie) Enscoe, Melissa Majkic, Jodi (Peter) Kerhulas, Ryan (Jenna) Enscoe, Lindsay (Bradley) McNany; great-grandmother of Emily and Hanna Enscoe; Alex, Nicholas and Phillip Majkic; Audrey, Keagen and Bradley McNany; sister of the late Thomas Vivirito. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd. Castle Shannon on Monday 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Anne Church on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. Per her wishes, interment will be private. If desired, memorials may ne made to the Baptist Homes, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at the Baptist Homes for all the love and care they gave to Rose during her years there and Bridges Hospice for their gentle compassion.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
