MAYNE VIRGINIA RUTH
Age 88, of South Fayette, formerly of Rochester, NY, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, in her home. Beloved wife of the late Paul R. Mayne; loving mother of Karen Brewer and Donna Mayne; proud grandmother of Lindsey (Alex) Strauser and Jeffrey (Kailey) Brewer; great-grandmother of one on the way; caring sister of the late John Coryell. Services are private. Interment to take place in White Haven Memorial Park, Pittsford, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Animal Rescue, Attn: Donations, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Please add or view tributes at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019