Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
VIRGINIA RUTH WICKLINE


1936 - 2019
WICKLINE VIRGINIA RUTH

Age 83, of Moon Township, formerly of Neville Island, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the ER of Ohio Valley Hospital. Born in Neville Township on August 3, 1936, she was one of two children to the late David R. Wickline, Sr. and Mary Alice (Kramer) Wickline. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David R. Wickline, Jr. Virginia graduated from Neville Island High School in 1954. She was a supervisor bank teller working with PNC for 25 years and 28 years with Clearview Federal Credit Union. Virginia is survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley A. Wickline of Independence Township; nephew, David R. Wickline III (Deborah); and niece, Jamie L. Karwoski (George); five great-nieces and nephews, William (Jennifer), Kelley (Chris), Christie (Steven), Michael and David (Nicole); 17 great-great-nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 1-4 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where service will be held at 4 p.m. Burial will be private at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her name to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
