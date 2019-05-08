|
NADYBAL VIRGINIA SLOMKA
Formerly of Leechburg, died May 4, 2019 in Southern Shores, NC. Daughter of the late Kazmer and Mary Slomka; wife of late Anthony Nadybal; sister of late Irene Slomka Szlachetka. Survived by her niece with whom she made her home, Carol (David) Butscher; "Granny" to Ryan Butscher of Pittsburgh, Allison Butscher of Wilmington, NC, Sydney Butscher and Jacob Gardner both of Pittsburgh. Visitation Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m. at THE RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd., Lower Burrell, 15068. Donations may be made to: Outer Banks Dementia Task Force, c/o Albemarle Commission AAA, Attn: Lynne, 512 S. Church St., Hertford, NC 27944. www.RusiewiczFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019