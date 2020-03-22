WEBB VIRGINIA (GINGER) SOLES

January 17, 1946 – March 20, 2020, suddenly passed away at home as the beloved wife and soulmate of Darwin Webb. She is survived by loving children, Tammy and Thomas Monito, Carmen Webb, Riley and Mindy Webb, treasured sister, Ruth B. Soles and Bob Dziabiak, sister, Roberta Soles, and her greatest pride and joy, grandchildren, Ben and Abby Monito, Justin and Kathleen Monito, and Lindsey Monito. Preceded in death by mother, Ruth N. Soles and sister, Susan Soles. Ginger forever held close with joy her many friends and will be always remembered for her cheerful zest for life, and her warm thoughtful ways of helping others. She was a proud North Hills High School 1963 Alumni proudly serving her class through many years. Ginger greatly enjoyed sharing her mornings with exercise buddies balancing at Clun Julian. Family is forever grateful for her love, and know she's strolling along beautiful beaches amazed with the wonderful life she's had. A private viewing and interment is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center of Penn Hills. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com