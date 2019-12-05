Home

Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
(724) 693-2800
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
McDonald United Methodist Church
McDonald, PA
View Map
VIRGINIA SOUFFRANT Obituary
SOUFFRANT VIRGINIA

Age 91, of McDonald, PA, passed away on November 28, 2019, at Victoria Manor, Oakdale, PA. Virginia was born on January 28, 1928, in Weirton, WV, the daughter of the late Richard and Emma Palmer Campbell. She was a homemaker and a member of the McDonald United Methodist Church. Mrs. Souffrant is survived by daughters, Karen (Rick) Arbogast of South Fayette, Joan (Dave Sheriff) Madalinsky of North Fayette; son, Kenneth "Chip" (Debbie) R. Souffrant, Jr. of Oakdale; grandchildren, Nicole (Khristopher) Gardner, Lauren (John) Marzullo, James and Danny Madalinsky; great-grandchildren, Cameron Marzullo and Gemma Garnder. Also surviving are four step-grandchildren, nine step-great-grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth R. Souffrant (2005); brother, Vernon Campbell; and sister, Velare Bloyd. A service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in McDonald United Methodist Church, McDonald, PA. Inurnment will follow at Center Cemetery, Midway, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McDonald United Methodist Church in memory of Virginia. All arrangements have been entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. AND CREMATORY, 5000 Noblestown Rd., Oakdale, PA (724-926-2800). Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
