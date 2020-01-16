Home

McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
412-766-7000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
VIRGINIA STUART Obituary
STUART VIRGINIA

Age 101, of Kane Regional / Ross Township and Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, January 12, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Charles and Esther Briggs. Beloved mother of Stephen (Judy) Fockler and Diane Victoria Fisher. Grandmother of David Fockler, Becca Salani, Lindsay Grimm, Dawn Dobson and Jacob Fisher. Also survived by four great-grandchildren. Sister of the late LoDema Klingensmith. Virginia was a kindergarten teacher by profession, she loved God, music and dancing and was a gifted pianist and joyful person. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Thursday, January 16, 2020, 1 to 3 p.m. at the McDONALD - LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC, 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202, (412) 766 - 7000 Where a funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Burial will be private. Virginia's family would like to thank the entire staff at Kane Community Living Center / Ross Township for the exceptional care that was given to their mother. The family asks that donations are made, instead of flowers, to help supply books and toys for the Virginia Stuart Library, at Ceesay Nursery School for poor and orphaned children in Gambia, West Africa. https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/donation-web/charity?charityId=1017235&stop_mobi=yes. Please view the family's online guestbook www.mcdonald-linn.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
