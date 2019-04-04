THOMPSON VIRGINIA "JEANNINE" (RIHN)

Age 85, of Hampton Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born February 14, 1934 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Elizabeth (Naughton) Rihn; and wife of the late James Thompson. Jeannie was an antique dealer; she is survived by her son, Patrick Thompson and his wife, Dana; nieces, Coleen Byerly and Katherine Kline; nephew, Chris Stewart; sister, Arlene Stewart and beloved "Grand Dog", Moose. Jeannie's family will welcome friends from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, April 5, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 2510 Middle Road in Glenshaw. She will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kingfuneralhome.com.