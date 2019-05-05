Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
VIRGINIA V. KILLIAN

VIRGINIA V. KILLIAN Obituary
KILLIAN VIRGINIA V.

Age 88, of Shaler Twp., on May 1, 2019. Wife of the late Leonard; mother of Susan Elizabeth Killian Gilmore (William), Robert, Ronald A., and the late John Thomas Killian; also several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Andrew and Josephine Vivirito; sister of John, Andrew, Thomas, and JoAnne Vivirito. No visitation or services. Arrangements by NEELY FUNERAL HOME. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
