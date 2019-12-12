Home

Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Resurrection, St. Therese of Kolkata Parish
BARBUTO VITTORIO

Of Baldwin Twp., on Tuesday, December, 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Josie (Secilia); father of Victor (Candita) and the late Lisa Barbuto; also four deceased brothers and sisters; grandfather of Jimmy, Zachary, Julianne and Stephany. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVIVES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd. 412-561-0380, FRIDAY ONLY 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection, St. Therese of Kolkata Parish. Victor was a retired mechanic for the Baldwin Whitehall School District. www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
